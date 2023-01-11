Ohiopyle
Anna Berlinsky, 98, of Ohiopyle, formerly of California, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in the home of her son-in-law, Charles Gentile.
She was born Tuesday, February 12, 1924, in Iselin, a daughter of the late Evan and Nancy Shotyk Boyko.
She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in California, where she regularly worked the pierogi sale to raise money for the church.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, William Berlinsky (1998); daughter, Stephanie Gentile (2020); and siblings, John Boyko, Mike Boyko, Mary Sobieray, Stephanie Ciako and Olga Rutkowski.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Fred Chipps, of Smithfield and son-in-law, Charles Gentile of Ohiopyle; brothers, Paul Boyko and wife, Mary Louise, of Elyria, Ohio and Donald Boyko and wife, Helen, of Ligonier. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Fred William Chipps, Christopher Gentile and Stephen Gentile; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, Marlene and Mary Elaine Cushma; and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, when funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Christopher Burke officiating.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Gideons International, Fayette County Branch, PO Box 465, Hopwood, PA 15445.
To leave condolences online, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com
