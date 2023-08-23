101 Years Old
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her Swissvale home on Friday, 8, 2023, at the age of 101.
Born on July 25, 1922, in Braddock, Anna was a cherished member of a large family, being one of 10 siblings. She was the devoted wife of the late John "Jack" McNulty, and the loving mother to six children, grandmother to 14 and great-grandmother to 26.
Anna was a lifelong homemaker, a role she cherished and excelled at. She was known for her skills in sewing and crocheting, and it was her joy to create unique items for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These handmade treasures will continue to be cherished and serve as a reminder of Anna's love, warmth, and creativity.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" McNulty; and her son, Thomas McNulty of Ligonier, whose wife Marsha survives him.
She is survived by her five children, of whom includes: Kathleen and husband, Harry Franks III of Uniontown and their children, Melissa (Steve) Kavanshansky and Lauren Franks. Along with their grandchildren, Mason and Aniela Kavanshansky and Camden Walters.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; 1111 Monroeville Avenue; Turtle Creek, PA 15145; (412) 823-9350.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, in Word of God Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish).
