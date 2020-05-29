Anna Catherine Reed-Strawn

Connellsville
Anna Catherine "Kitty" Reed-Strawn, 86, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home.
She was born in Connellsville State Hospital January 25, 1934, a daughter of the late James B. (1947) and Catherine Miller Reed (2004).
Even though Kitty resided in Connellsville, she was a resident of Dunbar for most of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Connellsville Joint High School and served on the reunion committee, where she organized the reunions for many years. She enjoyed the Lunch Bunch, a group of the class of 1952, that met on the last Thursday of each month.
She was an active Girl Scout in her younger years, and she served as leader of the Dunbar Senior Girl Scouts at one time.
She was a member of Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church of Dunbar, where she served as Sunday school secretary, Sunday school teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship advisor and youth coordinator, and a member of the Good Samaritan Class.
Kitty was employed at Troutman's Dept. Store and Anchor Hocking Cap in the Accounting Department from 1952-1956. She went to work for West Penn Power Company, where she was also a member of West Penn Power's Veterans Association, and retired in 1996 after 40 years of service. She also served as a news reporter for the Laurel Division for several years.
Kitty was a dedicated member of the Connellsville Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #247, having served the chapter twice as worthy matron from 1974-1975 and again from 2000-2001. She held many offices and several appointments throughout her 50 years of membership.
She was a member and past high priestess of Margaret E. Caven White Shrine of Jerusalem in Uniontown, where they honored her with the Continuing Service Award in 2007.
She was the past president and member of the Connellsville Business and Professional Women and she served as historian for several years. She also represented Connellsville Business and Professional Women as chairman and co-chairman for the Fayette/Greene County Math Counts in conjunction with Penn State Fayette Campus for 24 years. She served as director and secretary of the Greater Connellsville Inter-Club Council. She was the former president of the Delta Y Gradale Sorority, member and president of Alpha Y Gradale Sorority and past president of Pennsylvania State Y Gradale. In addition, she was a member of the Connellsville Mozart Club and she was a member of the Laurel Swingers with her husband, Bob.
Kitty was a longtime member of the Highland's Hospital Auxiliary, where she also served as treasurer and had served as president for two years. She was also a member of the Dunbar Historical Society, the former Dunbar American Legion Auxiliary.
She was awarded the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce Special Recognition Award in 2018 for her dedication in serving the community and those less fortunate.
Kitty will be deeply missed by the community that she so selflessly served through the years.
Kitty is survived by her beloved husband, George Robert Strawn, whom she married November 25, 1989; sister-in-law Mary Reed of Uniontown; nephews Jimmy Reed and wife Tina of Uniontown, Robert Reed and wife Julie of Uniontown; niece Kathy Marano and husband Dr. Anthony Marano of Lexington, Ky.; great-nephews Robert Reed, Josh Reed and Danielle Reed, all of Uniontown, Ryan Reed of Pittsburgh, Kelsey Reed of Pittsburgh, and Alyssa Marano and Nicholas Marano of Lexington; great-great nephews Mark Reed of Uniontown and Jax Kiner of Uniontown; great-great-great two-week-old niece Emma Bowen; and numerous friends whom she cared for and loved dearly.
She was the last immediate family member.
In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her brother, James J. Reed (2001).
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, Saturday, May 30, at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, 54 Bridge Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, with the Rev. Tim Rogers officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
During this time, due to Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, 25 people will be limited to inside the funeral home at one time and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kitty's name to Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, 54 Bridge Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, or Highland's Hospital Auxiliary, 401 East Murphy Avenue, Connellsville, PA 15425.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
