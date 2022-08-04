Grindstone
Anna Cathryn Bella, 87, of Grindstone, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 1, 1934, to the late Thomas and Mabel Colvin Lynch. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lavern Bella; and grandson, Aaron Michael Dillinger.
Anna is survived by six children: Brenda (Elmer) Kerik, Frances VanDivner, Cathy (Tim) VanKirk, Mary (Barry) Novisel, Tanya (Randy) Jeffries and David (Lisa) Bella; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, with the Reverend Henry Frain officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.