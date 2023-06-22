Uniontown
Anna Elizabeth Shields Gibson, 84, of Uniontown, departed for her final journey Wednesday, June, 21, 2023.
She was born November 29, 1938, in Leith, to Clarence H. Shields, Sr. and Nora Mae Paxton Shields.
In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by several brothers, sisters and a grandchild. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Anna is survived by her children: Twilight Shields (William Call), Lois Shields Jacobs, James Gibson and Harvey Gibson (Brenda Johnson); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anna was a lifetime member of the Salvation Army Church; to which she dedicated many years of service. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers Michelle and Renee and to WVU Hospice for their services during this difficult time.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday.
Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.