Uniontown
Anna Frances Pounds Novak, 87, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord after a five year battle with cancer Friday, August 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born the devoted daughter of Harlan "Dude" Dewey and Mary Martha Dillow Pounds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Novak Jr.; and her younger sister, Mabel Pounds Bollinger.
Anna married George in 1953 and enjoyed 64 years together with him until his death in 2017. She grew up on Nilan Hill, Guyaux. She graduated from Point Marion High School, class of 1950, and attended West Virginia University's School of Nursing. Anna was the spunky matriarch of the family, always laughing and ensuring everyone around her was happy. Her door was always open to neighbors, friends and family who just happened to show up at supper time, knowing there was always a place for one more. She maintained many friends from her childhood, as well as from PennDOT and Uniontown Hospital, where she worked for many years. She was also a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Anna enjoyed camping and building campfires in the backyard, regardless of the season. She loved making Easter candy for everyone, but especially for her grandchildren. Her other interests were collecting snowflake ornaments, reading, cooking, gardening, canning, sewing and just plain being sassy. Her grandchildren were her strength and gave her the power to live through her trying battle with cancer. Being her pride and joy, she always perked up whenever they visited or called to say "hi".
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth Edward Novak and wife, Lisbeth, of Tllse, Denmark, Jacqueline Christinea Novak Marino and husband David of Morgantown, W.Va., David Pounds Novak and wife Diana Bierer Novak of Wexford and Josephine Marie Novak Davidson and husband Michael of Uniontown, who were also her primary caregivers throughout her battle; her grandchildren, Sarah Louise Ann Novak and husband Thomas Hansen, Mark Daniel Davidson, Jennifer Leann Novak and husband Mark Bernardo, Kimberly Ann Davidson Witkin and husband Marc, Lauren Beth Novak Krause and husband William, Matthew David Marino, Christinea Marie Marino, Melinda Renee Novak Vertlieband and husband Alex; her great-grandchildren, Skjold Rammer Novak, Astrid Rammer Novak and Maeve Leanna Krause.
Friends will be received in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, on Tuesday, August 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Novak Family would like to thank UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, especially Diane Humbert, Diane Kutzer, Natalie and Wendy and aides Samantha, Megan, Cheyenne, Christine, Cody, Dawn, Elizabeth, Stacy and Tiffany.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's memory to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice - Fayette at 110 Youngstown Road, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456 or the Uniontown Hospital Volunteer Services at 500 W. Berkley Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
