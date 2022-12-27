Brownsville
Anna Jane Opel, 89, of West Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on September 15, 1933 in Smithfield, daughter of the late Walter and Bessie Shoaf Miller. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother who spent her days caring for her family and teaching them about Jesus. She was a member of the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Robert W. Opel, and two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by four children, Debbie Gola (Elmer) of Newell, Bob Opel (Cindy) of West Brownsville, Janice Hoffman (Bill) of Mt. Pleasant and Kathy Opel of West Brownsville, six grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, from 11 to 12 noon Thursday, in the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423 the hour of service with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville, PA . wwwskirpanfuneralhome.com
