Anna L. Grooms McWilliams, 86, of Republic, Pa., passed away on September 7, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born January 11, 1935, in Republic, the 8th child of 16 children, born to Raymond and Arlena Grooms.
She accepted Christ at the age of 12 at the Mt. Ararat Baptist church in Cardale, Pa. In 1952 she moved to Akron where she met and married her husband, Wayman Cash. They were wed in 1953 and had one son, Larry. Anna was employed by Bricksville VA Hospital in 1955 as a food service worker. She later became a supervisor and a cook foreman before her retirement in 1990. After her divorce, Anna moved to Cleveland where she met and married James McWilliams in 1964. Together they had one daughter, Tracy Ann. In 1967, Anna became a member of Bethany Christian Church in Ohio. She was an usher and enjoyed working in the kitchen. Anna loved and cherished her family and enjoyed volunteer work.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Richard, Eugene, Clarence, Edward, Robert and Ralph Grooms; three sisters: Arlene Mason, Emma Turpin, and Vevery McGhee; and a granddaughter, Lindsay Ann Cash Blair.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Larry (Lois) of Filbert, Pa.; daughter, Tracy of Pensacola, Fla; three grandchildren, Jason Cash, Aja Gipson, and Chrystopher Percell; three great grandchildren, Naijah and Jalen Blair, and James English Bryant IV; brothers: Ronald (Mary) of Fayetteville, Carver (Rita) of Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Betty White of Pittsburgh, Vicky Hogan of Ind., Linda Thorpe of N.C., and Sharon Wadlington of Ind,; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones, and friends.
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA. Friends will be received 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 and 11 a.m. Wednesday the hour of service at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Cardale, Pa., with Pastor Marvin Wright officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill, Pa.
Condolences and floral tributes welcome thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
