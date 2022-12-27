Brownsville
Anna Lesko, 92, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.
She was born on July 2, 1930 in the Small village of Kojsov, Slovakia.
Anna was a humble and devout Catholic lady who dedicated her life to her family and her Church. Never married, Anna worked with as many Parish Children as she could during her 20 plus years as a CCD teacher; she was member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Perogie Ladies group; offering her services and time by joining in Church activities in any and all ways needed.
During her younger years, she had worked as a secretary for the Diocese of Pittsburgh before returning home to care for her elderly parents.
Anna was predeceased by her beloved parents Michael and Maria Petrov Lesko; her brother, Joseph Lesko; and her sister Maria; leaving behind no immediate family in our area.
Per Anna's request, there will be no public viewing. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, PA with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in St. Nicholas cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
