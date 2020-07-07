Cornish
Anna Louise Cebulsky Franks, 93 of Cornish, Springhill Township, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 at home.
She was born July 12, 1926 at Crystal Works, Springhill Township, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Cashmere Joseph Cebulsky and Mary Ann Simko Cebulsky; her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Howard Franks Jr.; infant brother, Joseph; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Andrew Demsko and her son-in-law, Larry K. Baker.
Surviving are her two children, Howard and Janet Franks and Judy Baker; four grandchildren, Kimberly and Damon Hellen, Howard L. Franks Jr., Brent and Anna Baker and Bradley Baker and his fiance’, Danielle Murphy; four great grandchildren, Brayden Hellen, Cooper Hellen, Mia Baker and Keeland Baker; her loving cat Sheba; very close niece, Rosemary Cornish and other loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Anna loved to cook and bake nut rolls, cakes and pierogies; work in the garden; bus trips with her sister and lately, word search puzzles and solitare.
She was a very generous and loving person.
Anna was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Fairchance, the Rosary Society and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
She was employed over the years at various area grocery stores including the Outcrop Store and 119 Superette and for over 20 years as a Head Cashier at Smithfield State Bank until her retirement.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
A special thank you is extended to the Southwest EMS Personnel, Emma Kraynak, P.A. and Dr. Pish and Staff for all of the quality care given to Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.