Smithfield
Anna Louise Gray, 88, of Smithfield, went to be with her Lord Monday, September 14, 2020, in West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 14, 1932, in Smithfield, a daughter of the late George McNutt Wheeler Sr. and Rachel Yauger Wheeler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Martin; son-in-law Douglas Rahm Sr.; and grandson Douglas Rahm Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Ray Gray Sr.; three children, Ray Jr. (Debbie) Gray, Carol Rahm and Joy (Tom) Williams; grandchildren Nicole Gray, Cristina (Ed) Myers, Katie, Eddie and Jayden Myers, Paige Rahm, Jason Rahm, and Holly and Tommie Williams; sister Mary Lewis of North Olmstead, Ohio; brother George Wheeler Jr. of Smithfield; several nieces, nephews and many friends; and her favorite puppies, Jamie and Jackie.
Louise, a retired cook from LaFayette Manor, was a member of the Haydentown Senior Center and Woodbridge Union Church.
Her greatest pastime was cooking, canning and baking homemade bread. She sold produce for many years and made some beautiful friends along the way. But her greatest treasure was the memories she created "with all the kids". Her favorite saying, which we will live by daily: "Let the Good Lord take care of it!"
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, September 18, with Pastor Kevin Robert officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Covid guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing.
