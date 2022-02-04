Anna M. Davoli, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
She was born on August 21, 1930, in Rowes Run, to the late Onufrij and Mary Carlock Babilya.
She is a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, and the Christian Mothers, and the Catholic Daughters of America, and Sons of Italy in Brownsville.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, James V. Davoli, Sr.; brothers, John and Joe Babilya.
She is survived by two children, James Davoli, Jr. and wife Teresa, Mary Ann Cuteri and husband Fred; five grandchildren, Natalie Holt and husband Patrick, Nina Robinett and husband Landon, Amanda Cuteri, James Davoli, III and wife Ashley and Freddie Cuteri; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Holt, Oliver Holt, Lincoln Robinett and James Vincent Davoli, IV; and a brother, Onufry Babilya.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
On Monday, the family request everyone meet at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass.
A Private family interment in Redstone Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation), 501 Martindale St. #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
