Anna M. Knox, 53, of Masontown, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
She was born on Wednesday, May 29, 1968 in Uniontown, the daughter of Richard and Margaret Wolfe Ponick, whom preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Richard D. Knox; children, Howie Pierce, Jennifer Nestor (Christian), Josi Knox and Steven, Ricky Knox (Shelby); grandchildren, Zoe Nestor, Hallie Pierce, Landon Knox, Natlie Szoke; her siblings, Patricia Gacek, (Joe), Richard Ponick, Jr. (Jan); her loving dogs, Jasper, Ginger and Buster.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Nicole Gacek, Alexa Ponick, Garrett Ponick, Matthew Gacek; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Her grandchildren were her life. She enjoyed camping and was employed with Stahls for several years.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, when a Blessing Service will be held with Rev. Father Marlon Pates as officiating.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
