Amity
Anna M. Tennant, 101, of Amity, passed away Friday January 29, 2021. She was born January 2, 1920 in Amity. A daughter of the late Albert O. Mankey and Leanna Grey.
In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband Simon E. Tennant whom passed away December 1991; her brothers, Albert Mankey and William Mankey; sister, Dora Hart; and granddaughter Deborah Tennant.
She is survived by her children, Albert Lee (Valerie) Tennant of Uniontown; grandchildren, Sharon Byers of Greysville and Cynthia Lazear of Long View, Tex.. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren and four great-great -grandchildren, and sister Fern Tennant of Amity.
She was member of Addison United Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, the time of the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA . Interment will follow in Addison Cemetery. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASK ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING NO EXCEPTIONS.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center for the care they gave to Anna. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.