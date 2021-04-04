formerly of
Elizabeth Township
Anna Mae Billick Gioia passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in her daughter's home in Lincoln Borough.
She was born June 5, 1926, in Elizabeth Township, a daughter of Clyde and Ariela Billick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Nick B. Gioia; two brothers, Delmar and Eugene; and a sister, Dorothy Brothers.
She is survived by one sister, Darlene (Gary) Palm of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
She is also survived by three children, Bernard (Nancy) Gioia of Ohiopyle, Gary (Debbie) Gioia of Elizabeth and Donna (Dave) Petruski of Lincoln Borough; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are under the direction of GILBERT'S FUNERAL HOME in Boston, Pa., and are private.
Anna Mae Gioia will be interred in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.