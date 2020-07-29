New Salem
Anna Mae Chalfant, 83, of New Salem, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born April 7, 1937, in Bitner, a daughter of the late Mary Mackey.
Anna was raised by her grandparents, the late William and Veronica Ozimko Myden.
She was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church.
Anna was preceded in death by her brother, William Mackey; and her sister, JoAnn Mackey.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Morgan Dalton Chalfant Sr.; two sons, Morgan Dalton Chalfant Jr. and wife Gina of Pittsburgh, Robert Chalfant of Detroit, Mich.; one granddaughter, Vanessa Chalfant; sister Mary Kathryn “Trinkey” Washburn and husband Roger of Seattle, Wash.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with the Rev. Laura Blank officiating, Thursday, July 30, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Pennsylvania and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for Covid-19 will be followed.
