Scottdale
Anna Mae Harr, 85, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Anna was born September 30, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Ada Basinger.
Anna is survived by her children, Susan and husband Robert Huffine, Edward and wife Sandy Kerr, Bill and wife Claudia Harr, and Debbie and husband William Cook; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Stacey A. Dolfi, Funeral Director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.