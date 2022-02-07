Scottdale
Anna Mae Harr, 85, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Uniontown WV Medical Hospital.
Anna was born September 30, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Ada Romesburg Basinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter; Sandra R. Harr and sisters; Linda Gibbs, Gloria Basinger and Minnie Basinger.
She is survived by her children, Debra (William) Cook of Dunbar, Susan (Robert) Huffine of travelers Rest, S.C., William (Claudia) Harr of South Connellsville, and Edward III (Sandy) Kerr of Uniontown, several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren, Also surviving Anna Mae is her brother, James H. (Linda) Basinger; sister, Shirley (Donald) Krumanacker; and brother-in-law, Robert Gibbs.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Stacey A. Dolfi, Funeral Director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.