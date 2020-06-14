California
Anna Mae Marie Dziak Hormell, 87, of California, passed away in her home Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born September 24, 1932, in Cokeburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Margaret Miller Dziak.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Ivan Hormell; mother of Donald A. (Jane) Hormell of Connellsville, Ronald L. (Arlene) Hormell of Hiller, Scott (Larissa) Hormell of California; grandmother of Leann, Ashleigh, Aron, Rhonda, Steven and Scott Jr.; great-grandmother of Riley, Hunter, Caden, Joelle, Landon and Lilith; sister of Eleanor Atkins of Belle Vernon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Roy A. Hormell; a grandson, Zachary; siblings Dorothy, Thomas, Fred and Andy Dziak, and two infant twin siblings.
Anna loved arts and crafts, sewing and crocheting, and her family.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in William A. Bautz Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, New Eagle, PA 15067 (724-258-8190). A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Phillipsburg Cemetery, California.
Condolences to the family can be left on the obituary page at www.williamabautzfuneralhome.com.
