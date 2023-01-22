Carmichaels
It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Mae Moore, 89, of Carmichaels, announces her passing Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born April 8, 1933, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Iva and Katherine Sibenick Obrovac.
Anna Mae was a Greene County native and was always an outgoing and friendly person. She met the love of her life, James, who everyone called "Spider", in school. In fact, they were in the same graduating class, the Cumberland Township High School Class of 1951. After graduation they were married January 31, 1952, and spent 68 years together until his passing December 21, 2020.
Anna Mae was hired by the Carmichaels Area School District as the federal funds secretary in 1969. She later worked for about 20 years as the secretary under Dolores Zoldos, the first female school district superintendent in the state of Pennsylvania.
Anna Mae and Spider made their home in Fairdale. The mailing address for Fairdale is Carmichaels, but Anna Mae always called their neighborhood Fairdale. The name was a remnant of the time when the original Greene County Fair was held a block from where Anna Mae and Spider resided. When Carmichaels lost out in a bid to Waynesburg to become the County seat, the fair was moved to Waynesburg. Today, the location where the fair is held is known as Wana B Park.
Anna Mae could be seen in the summer months zipping around the yard doing one of her favorite activities, cutting the grass on her riding lawn mower. When she wasn't doing that, she was tending to her tomatoes that she canned each year.
The outdoors were probably her favorite place to be. She and Spider enjoyed golfing and participating in the golf league at the Carmichaels Golf Club. They were season ticket holders for the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 1970s and 1980s and they also spent a lot of time attending and watching Pittsburgh Pirates' games. It was no surprise that they enjoyed America's pastime as a favorite hobby. Spider was once a member of the minor league affiliate of the team.
But it was the trips to the beach each summer that were most important to Anna Mae and Spider. It was at Virginia Beach that they were able to spend time with their family, especially the grandchildren.
It wasn't all outdoor activities for Anna Mae and her love. She and Spider enjoyed eating out and always liked a chance to dance the polka. Assuredly, Frankie Yankovic was a favorite for dancing, but she was known to be a fan of Elvis and Freddy Fender when it came to listening to music.
Spider and Anna Mae had two children, James E. Moore, Jr. (Shirley) of Waynesburg, and the late Elaine Marie Billetz. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Ashley Moore (fiance Brandon) of Waynesburg and Shirley Cook (Josh) of Holbrook; and two great-grandchildren, Ivie and Gabriel Cook; a son-in-law, Gary Billetz of Greensboro; and a niece, Jeri Homistek of Carmichaels.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, husband and daughter are a sister, Mary Prodan and her husband, Rich.
The family extends a special thanks and appreciation for the care provided by Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg and Amedisys Hospice as well as the pastoral care of Father J. Francis Frazier.
There will be no public viewing and private arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family requests that Masses be offered at the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.