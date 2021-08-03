Brownsville
Anna Mae Smyksy, 82, of Willowick, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born November 10, 1938, in Brownsville, to the late Thomas Chisler and Anna Groves.
She was a cherished and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Anna Mae is survived by her children, Michael (Heidi) Smyksy, Lisa (Roger, deceased) Stone and Samantha Smyksy; grandchildren Mason, Aiden, Asher and Bowen; and sister Bertha Broadwater.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Peter Smyksy; and her siblings, Thomas Chisler and Elizabeth Hall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, in MONREAL FUNERAL HOME, 35400 Curtis Boulevard, Eastlake, Ohio.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, also in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
