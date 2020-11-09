Fairchance
Anna Marie Bokar Holland, 92, of Fairchance, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Beloved longtime companion of the late Paul Miller. Anna was also preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary Bokar; her daughters, Cindy Holland and Colleen Gibson-Wilson; and one granddaughter, Nora Gibson. She is survived by her children, Pauline (George) Douglass, Deanna Holland (Donald Ambler) and Paul Holland; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are welcome 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. DeGusipe.com
