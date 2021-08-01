Mill Hall
Anna Marie Florek Kozy, 78, of Mill Hall, passed away peacefully, in her home, Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born January 5, 1943, in Morgantown (Canyon), W.Va., to the late Stanley and Anne Hegedis Florek.
Anna was united in marriage October 6, 1993, to Kenneth E. Kozy, who preceded her in death June 29, 2011.
A 1960 graduate of the former Masontown High School, Anna was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. She had a passionate love for flowers and her pet dogs.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelia Marie (Joe) Boskovich of Spraggs and Rhonda L. Kephart of Mill Hall; one sister, Margaret (John) Novacich of Point Marion; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Ken, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sophie Trader and Adeline Meo.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, August 3, in the YOST-GEDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17741.
Thoughts and memories can be shared with the family at www.herod-rishel.com, or on the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.
