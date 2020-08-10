Masontown
Anna Marie "Ainka" Gluvna, 93. of Masontown, passed away August 9, 2020.
She was born in Gates, PA on June 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Zevnick Rohol.
Ainka was a member of St. Mary's Church, Leckrone, Pa. She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, sitting on the porch and playing with her spoiled cat "Oda Mae Brown". She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael G. Gluvna; sister, Betty Stoffa; and brother, Charles Rohol.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Cynthia Ann Gluvna and husband David, Uniontown; daughters; Crystal, husband Tim Heckman & son Clayton: Monica and Steve Crow; Susan Gluvna of Masontown and fianc Henry Pierno, Michael G. Gluvna and wife Lisa and Ariana of McClellandtown; grandchildren: Tiffany Fazenbaker, husband Ryan and sons Jake, Dylan & Max; Michael Gluvna, wife Maria and daughter Lillyanna; April Perkins, husband Rob and children, Logan, Lauren & Cameron; Nicole and Aaron Reed and children, Aaron and Emily.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday until 9:30 a.m. in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, when Prayers of Transfers will be said, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown with Father William G. Berkey Officiating.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, PA.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.