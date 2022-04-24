Canton, Mich.,
formerly Uniontown
Anna "Annie" Marie Kodric Dunklee of Canton, Mich., passed from this life on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 61.
Annie was born November 5, 1960, in Uniontown, to Edward and Agatha Kodric.
On June 18, 1988, Annie married Phil Dunklee, and moved to Michigan.
She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother and daughter.
Annie is survived by her husband, Phil; children, Emily (Nick), Sarah (Blaine), John (Brittany), and Matthew; and granddaughters, Cassandra, Kristyna, and Bethany. She is also survived her mother, Agatha Kodric; brother, Anthony Kodric; and sister, Mary (Kodric) Yasechko (Bob). She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Annie was predeceased by her father, Edward Kodric; and her sister-in-law, Mariann Kodric.
Condolences can be expressed at griffinfuneralhome.com/obituary/anna-dunklee
