Uniontown
Anna Marie Lutrario, 97, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born January 1, 1926, to Alfonso and Lucia Carnicelli.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo M Lutrario; her loving son, Angelo G. Lutrario; grandson, Christopher Lutrario; and her sisters, Pierina "Betty" Federici, Alfonsina Swartz, Ida Carnicelli and Inez Carnicelli.
Anna was a doting mother to her two sons and diligent home maker. Everyday was a good day for Anna when she was with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. Anna was a fantastic cook and couldn't be happier than when she was coaxing someone to eat. She enjoyed the holidays and birthdays when her family would gather and she could take part in cooking and eating a big Italian mealjust don't be late for dinner!
Anna could be stubborn and very opinionated and loved to win an argument ... most of the time she was right. She had the most outgoing personality that anyone who knew her would attest. She could talk to any stranger as if she knew them a lifetime. Her family will deeply miss her strong will, beautiful smile and everlasting devotion.
Anna is survived by her son, Michael A. Lutrario and wife Anita; daughter-in-law, Irene Lutrario; grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Lutrario, Angela Marie Richards and husband Rusty, Benjamin Lutrario, Casey Voit and husband Steven, Julieann Johnson and husband Tre; along with great-grandchildren, Bria, Allie, Hayden; and several nieces and nephews.
Anna was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.