West Leisenring
Anna Marie Savage Wilhelm, 95, of West Leisenring, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Private visitation and services will be held for the family in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Monday. January 30. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, with Reverend Ryan Washabaugh officiating. Private Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make donations in her memory to West Leisenring VFD or Alzheimer's Disease Research.
