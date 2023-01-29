West Leisenring
Anna Marie Savage Wilhelm, 95, of West Leisenring, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
She was born in Caney Valley, on February 24, 1927. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Sadie Thomas Savage; husband, Kenneth E. Wilhelm, Sr.; daughter, Rita Vojacek; great-grandchild, Austin James Novak; and siblings, Wava, Eugene, Rosetta, Betty and Helen.
"Marie" was employed with several local restaurants over the years, and remembered by many for her wonderful cooking. She was not only passionate about her cooking, but was an avid bowler and former league member at Manor Lanes.
She adored her grandchildren, and all children. Her faith in God and readings from her Bible brought her great comfort. She raised her family to show kindness, love and forgiveness toward others, she was that kind of person.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted family: children, Nancy Morris, Clyde Savage (Jamie), Shirley Jarzynka (Edwin), Bonnie Gaudiano (Don) and Kenneth Wilhelm, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Oppy and his staff, and also the nurses, aides and staff of Fayette Home Healthcare, especially Lisa and Tammy, for their compassionate and wonderful care.
Private visitation and services will be held for the family in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Monday. January 30. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, with Reverend Ryan Washabaugh officiating. Private Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make donations in her memory to West Leisenring VFD or Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
