Uniontown
Anna Marie Takoch Barchetti, 85, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December, 27, 2022.
Born August 5, 1937 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Mae Takoch; Beloved wife of 63 years to Peter J. Barchetti; Loving mother of Peter Lawrence (Andrea) Barchetti of Uniontown and Gregory Alan (Lisa) Barchetti of Elwood City; grandmother of Lauren (Cody) Whoolery, Stephanie Barchetti and Paige Barchetti, great-grandmother of Eli Peter and Grayson Keith Whoolery; also survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Barchetti Sandala; and brother-in-law, Anthony (Anita) Barchetti; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was the last of five sisters, and was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Peter and Adeline Barchetti.
Anna Marie was a graduate of North Union High School, class of 1955.
As a Young girl she worked at the Downtown State Theater and in the office of Cohen Furniture. She was an office worker for BONTON Department Store, a member of St. Therese Church of Uniontown and its Altar Society, the ladies card club, the Uniontown Fireman's Ladies auxiliary and the Coffee Clutching Bowling League in Hopwood.
She was an avid Pirate fan, a world traveler going to many locations around the world and enjoyed going to the casinos and watching old movies, building puzzles and playing games.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.