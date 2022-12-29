Uniontown
Anna Marie Takoch Barchetti, 85, of Uniontown passed on Tuesday December 27, 2022.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. Saturday Prayers of Transfer 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. AM at St. Therese Church, 61 Mill St. Uniontown. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in a later addition. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
