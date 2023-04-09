McClellandtown
Anna Mary Valusek, 74, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born April 24, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Herbert and Agnes Swenglish King.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, Footdale.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Michael Thomas Valusek; children, Michelle Proden and husband Aaron, Audra Kaprive and husband Brian, Stacey Thomas and husband David; grandchildren, Bailey Proden, Brady Proden and Brooklyn Thomas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, where visitation continues until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale.
Interment will be held in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care, and a very special thank you to Nadia Novotny for their compassion and care.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
