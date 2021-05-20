Grindstone
Anna Mikita, 91, of Grindstone, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
She was born September 24, 1929, in Braznell, the daughter of Henry and Mary Ann Hritz Redman.
Anna will be sadly missed by her three children, Paulette Beatty and husband Charles, Pamela Rose and husband Lenny and Frank "Randy" Grahek and wife Kristine; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 21, and until 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22, the hour of service.
Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A complete obituary will be published in Friday's newspaper.
To sign the guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.