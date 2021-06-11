Anna Mildred Nebraski Hawk Sepski

Dunbar
Anna Mildred "Millie" Nebraski Hawk Sepski, 97, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
She was born September 29, 1923, in Perryopolis, a daughter of the late John Nebraski and Marie Oswald Nebraski.
Millie was employed by Uniontown Hospital for 32 years as a nursing assistant and later as a seamstress in the sewing room until she retired in 1982.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, James C. Hawk; daughter Nina Jean Springer; grandchildren Eric Springer and girlfriend Madison, Colby (Kimberly) Springer, Dwayne Hawk, Tammy Hawk; ten great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Mary; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by son, William F. Hawk; husbands James L. Hawk and John Sepski; 12 brothers and sisters. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, June 11, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Private interment will take place in Cove Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity in Millie's name.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Peroni Personal Care Home for their care and concern in handling their mother's illness.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
