Anna Nowak

formerly of Flatwoods
Anna "Annie" Nowak, 99, of Monroeville, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. How spectacular it must have been when the gates of Heaven opened to greet Annie!
She was the beloved wife of the late William Nowak and the late Joseph Barr.
Born in Czechoslovakia, Annie came to America at the age of two, where she was raised on a farm in Flatwoods in Fayette County.
She opened her own hair salon in 1943 and operated there for 50 years in the Penn Lincoln Hotel in Wilkinsburg. Annie's energy did not slow down after retirement as she stayed active in Catholic Daughters of the Americas, PAS (Pittsburgh Area Slovak), Consolata Missions, NSS (National Slovak Society), prayer groups, rosary making and being a Eucharistic Minister at Forbes Hospital.
Friends and family alike would attest to Annie's infectious smile which surely was a reflection of the great joy she felt doing God's work here on earth. Talks with Annie were uplifting and encouraging. You walked away knowing God is absolutely the God of the Impossible. Being a friend or relative of Annie has offered us a lifetime of memories that all of us are better for being a part of.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Ofsanik; and her sister, Marge Samek of Monroeville; and her brother, John Ofsanik of Uniontown.
Annie is survived by her sister, Mary Collins of California; many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, in Christ the Divine Shepherd at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.