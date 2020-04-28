Vanderbilt
Anna Pearl Berkshire King White, 86, of Vanderbilt, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born December 10, 1933, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Stella Richey Berkshire. She was married to William A. King and then to A.J. White.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, A.J. White; son, Mark A. King; her brothers, Warren, Clarence, Norman, Carl and David.
Her true calling was with the Albert Gallatin Hospice. She worked with the Forest Fire Fighters, Howard Johnson's, Holiday Inn, TA Nelson Bus Lines, Volkswagen and Albert Gallatin Nurses as a CNA and Hospice volunteer.
Surviving are four sons, Bill (Deb) of Maine, Jasper of Ligonier, Raymond (Stephanie) of Virgin Run and Duane of Vanderbilt; one daughter, Cindy King Toman of Vanderbilt; her grandchildren, Ryan, Claire, Bill, Rachel, Traycee, Kalub, Annie, Aaron, Nathan, Heather and Eric; also survived by her great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private for the immediate family with interment in the Cochran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to one of Anna's favorite charities; Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital or to the Easter Seals in memory of Anna Pearl White. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.