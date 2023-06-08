Brownsville
Anna Rizak Tozser, 94, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter, Justine (Tina) Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be in the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
Donations can be sent to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Street, Brownsville, PA 15417; or Mt. St. Macrina Manor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.