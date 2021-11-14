Lemont Furnace
Anna Rose Nepa Muzika, formerly of Lemont Furnace, died Friday, November 12, 2021.
She was born November 14, 1930, in York Run, to Edith and Amedeo Nepa.
She graduated from Georges High School in 1948, and from the Business School of Stenotype in Pittsburgh in 1949, and was employed by Dow Pharmacy in Pittsburgh.
She married Frank Muzika in 1950, and they had 10 children.
Frank preceded her in death in 2001; as did a daughter, Mary Ann Muzika Hueffed (2002); and son, Frank (2020).
She is survived by children, Ted and wife Karen of Uniontown, George and wife Cathleen of Lemont Furnace, Ed and wife Kim of South Carolina, William and wife Shannon of Philadelphia, Regina and husband James Carmine of Farmington, Rose-Marie of Stahlstown, John of Lemont Furnace, and Cristina of Philadelphia. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Trish Muzika of Murrysville; and son-in-law, Robert Hueffed Jr. of Oakmont.
Anna Rose has 23 grandchildren, Theodore Muzika Jr., Adam Muzika, Nathaniel Muzika, Rachel Muzika Maljan, Jennifer Muzika Kontor, Alex Frank Muzika, Alexandria Muzika Simmons, George Muzika Jr., Edward Muzika Jr., Anna Muzika Dvorak, Emma Hosman, Camille Hosman, Rebecca Muzika Kolaja, Cecilia Muzika-Minteer, Veronica Klein Witte, William Muzika Jr., Antony Muzika, Eva Muzika, Andy Muzika, Leonardo Muzika, Sophia Yanik, Isabella Yanik, Lucia Yanik.
She also has six great-grandchildren, Xander Muzika, Benjamin Muzika, Harrison Muzika, Maria Kontor, Amelia Kontor, Lorelei Witte, and two great-grandchildren on the way.
She is also survived by three sisters, Loretta Colacone, Louise Piccolomini and Joyce Nepa; and by sister-in-law, Mary Evelyn Muzika Marano.
She was actively involved with school activities, particularly sports boosters, and volunteered with the LH Midget Football program. She was awarded by the league for her services of 13 years, keeping records, serving at the concessions, and provided articles and information for the newspapers for each game.
She was an active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Lemont, and St. Mary (Nativity) Church in Uniontown. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, a Eucharistic minister visiting homebound members of the church, and volunteered at church programs. She was an active member of the St. Mary's Ladies of Charity and served as secretary for eight years.
She was very involved with the veterans programs in the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and was president of the 20th Chapter of CWV Auxiliary of Pittsburgh, president of the PA Chapter, and National president. She was elected to serve two years and was proud to wear the Gold Cap at many state and national events, including 2009 Veterans Day, where she presented the Ceremonial Wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and guest of the Vietnam Veterans at the 30th anniversary parade and dinners.
As local auxiliary president she developed successful projects and programs and was involved with the VA hospital in Pittsburgh and by providing items to active military. She was awarded the coveted St. Agnes Medal at the CWV National Convention and received numerous citations for her accomplishments and dedicated service to veterans and military personnel.
Anna Rose was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8543 and served as district president. In 1999, she was named Woman of the Year by Delta Sigma Phi in Uniontown and in 2016 was named Woman of the Year by the VFW Auxiliary.
Her home was always open to everyone, and she will be remembered for her welcoming personality, her warmth, her unrelenting dedication to her family and friends, and her ability to put her Catholic faith to work to help those in need.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, November 14; from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 15; and until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, when prayers of transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday.
