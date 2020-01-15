Uniontown
Annabelle Jeffries Dzurnak, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Lafayette Manor.
She was born in Uniontown on April 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul E. Jeffries and Margaret Gorham Jeffries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil W. Dzurnak; mother-in-law, Anna Dzurnak; stepmother, Pauline Jeffries; brother, Kenneth W. Jeffries and wife Benita; brother, Paul E. Jeffries; nephew, Jonathan Jeffries; sister-in-law, Pauline Kembel and husband Walter and their daughter, Deborah; sister-in-law, Erma Dzurnak Lupo and her longtime companion, Edward W. Krol, in 2018.
Annabelle had a charming, outgoing personality and was involved in many activities. She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1949 and helped to plan her class reunions. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Women's Sunday Class and Excelsior Club, Circle Club, Mall Walkers, Silver Sneakers and most recently the President of the Lafayette Manor Resident's Council.
Also, Annabelle was an excellent seamstress, an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and country line dancing.
Left to cherish Annabelle's memory are her sons, Mark Dzurnak and wife Anne of Morgantown, W.Va. and David Dzurnak and wife Susan of Uniontown; brother, Allison "Al" Jeffries and wife Nancy of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Pietro Lupo; five grandchildren, Mary Vidovich and husband Justin, Allison Kotarsky and husband Robert, Lisa Dzurnak, Michael Dzurnak and wife Jillian and Matthew Dzurnak; and two great-grandchildren, Luka and Reid Kotarsky; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received Thursday, January 16 from 2 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue in the Calvary United Methodist Church on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Annabelle can be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church or the Lafayette Manor Activities Fund.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
