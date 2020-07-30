Formerly of Uniontown
Anne H. Carroll passed away in Boulder, Colo., Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Johnstown, she moved to Uniontown as a young child.
She was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1969. In the early 1970s, she moved to Colorado, which captured her heart.
Classmates, friends and family will remember her quick wit and love of English and music, as well as her grace under the onslaught of both multiple sclerosis and cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold W. and Kathryn P. Carroll; and two siblings, Madeline and Terence Carroll.
She is survived by four siblings, John, Pat, Ellen and Gina; and extended family.
Contributions may be made to the MS Society or a charity of your choice.
