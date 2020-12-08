Brownsville
Anne Lokatos Davis, 96, of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Brownsville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. Born March 9, 1924, to the late Michael Lokatos Sr. and Anna Brody Lokatos, Anne was one of nine children and a fraternal twin.
Anne spent the majority of her career working as a manager of Ranch Market in California. Anne was a former member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Brownsville, and later a member of St. Philip Neri Church in Fort Mill. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
In 1947, she married the love her life, Thomas Vern Davis. They had been married for 72 years, when Thomas passed away in 2020.
Anne was a devoted mother to Deborah Davis Gallagher and grandmother to Heather Gallagher Aiazzi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her eight siblings, Michael Lokatos, George Lokatos, John "Hoover" Lokatos, Charles Lokatos, Catherine Cattalo, Mary Nedesky, Margaret "Peggy" Jones and Helen Schaffer.
Surviving is her beloved daughter, Deborah Davis Gallagher (Bert); and granddaughter Heather Gallagher Aiazzi (David); and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was a talented crafter, producing beautiful wreaths and floral arrangements. She enjoyed decorating her home. Anne made the holidays festive and filled with delight for her family. Anne was also an incredible cook. Anne's granddaughter remembers her teaching her how to cook and how fun it was to be with her. Anne was exceptional at caring for her family and home. Anne was a person of strong faith and her kindness will always be a cherished memory of everyone she touched.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Stroke Association, https://www.stroke.org/, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
