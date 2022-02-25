Anne M. Kapusta Vinoverski

West Leisenring
Anne M. Vinoverski, 99, of West Leisenring, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Finleyville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Kapusta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Vinoverski, after 48 years of marriage; daughter, Benita Polakousky; and granddaughter, Cara Soisson.
She is survived by her brother, Steven Kapusta; daughters, Dianne McFeathers and the late Richard McFeathers, Sharon and Mark Yourchik, Bethany Augustine, Laurita and Harry Siosson; her son, Martin and Marsha Vinoverski, Marilee and Tracey Khalil, Davida Cavallo and the late John Cavallo; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Anne was also preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Andy, John Kapusta; and sister, Mary Faith.
Anne was a member of Saint Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar.
A funeral service will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Visitation continues until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, when prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Father Paul A. Lisik officiating. Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
