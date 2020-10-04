formerly of Brownsville
Anne V. Orszag Carroll, 95, of Cape Corral, Fla., formerly of Brownsville, passed away September 16, 2020. She was born in Rowes Run, December 20, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Magyar Orszag.
Along with her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Carroll; a son, Howard J. Carroll; and a son-in-law, Robert L. Weaver.
Left to cherish her memory is a son, James R. Carroll Jr. and his wife Barbara; a daughter, Annette Weaver; and a son, Alan F. Carroll; as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, 304 Shaffner Avenue, Brownsville, PA 15417, with The Rev. Father Thumma Fathimareddy officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
