Annetta Gail Menhart

Vestaburg
Gail Menhart, 73, of Vestaburg, ascended peacefully to her Lord Sunday, November 14, 2021.
She was born January 2, 1948, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Louis and Annetta Finley Ricciuti.
Gail was a 1965 graduate of Beth Center High School and earned a Certificate of Cosmetology from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. Following her schooling, she went to Washington, DC and served as a file clerk for the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), something she thoroughly loved and was very proud to serve.
On June 2, 1972, she married her husband of the past 49 years, Frank Menhart. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this upcoming summer.
Crafting the most delicious pot of sauce, feeding the neighborhood, and always looking out for the best interest of all, Gail enjoyed life to the fullest. As the matriarch of all stubborn men, Gail was as feisty as any, and her passion for her country was clearly defined in her Red, White and Blue decor throughout her house in Vestaburg as well as her devotion to the military while her boys were serving abroad.
Surviving are four sons, Frankie (Ruth), Richard (Kesa), Dustin (Jolene) and Rudy (Renee); siblings, Lois (Al) and David (Donna); brother-in-law, Ron Revi; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Menhart Family thanks all of Gail's family and friends who provided the unwavering support throughout her final days.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with funeral services proceeding at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 18, with Pastor Frank Menhart officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Blainesburg Bible Church, 104 4th Boulevard, Brownsville, PA 15417 (www.blainesburgbiblechurch.org). Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
