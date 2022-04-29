Fayette City, Jefferson Township
Annette Conti, 62, of Fayette City, Jefferson Township, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Penn Highlands Health Care, Mon Valley, Monongahela. Born May 2, 1959, in Levittown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Petrus Conti.
A resident of Jefferson Township for the past 25 years, Mrs. Conti was Catholic by faith and was retired from Uniontown School District, where she worked as a school administrator.
Annette enjoyed gardening, traveling to her favorite place, Aruba, and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Walter A. Lonce Jr., to whom she was married 16 years; daughter and son-in-law, Rachele and Andrew Woodley of McDonald; three grandchildren, Blair Woodley, Maddox Woodley, Chelsea Potter; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Carrie Conti of Perryopolis; and a nephew, Vincent Conti.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Conti Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church officiating. Entombment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.