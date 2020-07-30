Uniontown
Annette “Toni” Lininger, 78, of Georges Township, Uniontown, died in her home, with her loving family by her side, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She was born May 17, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Toni was predeceased by her parents, Florence Ann Nuzzo Covato and Vincent James “Jimmy” Covato Sr.; siblings Vincent J. Covato Jr. and wife Patricia, Florence “Dolly” Rudolph and Frank Covato; maternal grandparents Domenic and Clara Nuzzo; paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Alphoso Covato; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Lininger.
Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Charles W. “Bill” Lininger; two daughters, Renee Lininger, and Marie Lininger and wife Julie; brother Anthony Vincent Covato “Sonny” and wife Dianne Lynn; brother-in-law Dave Rudolph; sisters-in-law Katie Covato, and Sandra Bolyard and husband Donald; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins; and loving pets.
Toni loved to cook and bake for her family. She was a Christian by faith.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, July 31, with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
