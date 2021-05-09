Uniontown
Annette Marie Chrise Wingrove, 56, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born June 15, 1964, in Uniontown.
Annette was predeceased by her father, Allen L. Chrise Sr.; a brother, Mark Joseph Chrise; and a sister, Susan Diane Chrise.
Annette was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and had worked as a cook and a waitress. She was most recently an employee of French Cleaners. She enjoyed spending time at the Yough Dam and lying out by the pool. Annette was an outgoing person who made friends wherever she went. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her sons, Marcus Wingrove of Uniontown, and Joshua Chrise and wife Krista of Ralph; husband Mark Wingrove; mother Patricia "Patty" Bock Chrise; grandson Joshua Chrise Jr.; brother Allen Chrise Jr. and wife Carol of Somerset; sister Catherine Chrise of Uniontown; and special friend, Charlie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, May 11, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fayette Family Hospice and special nurses Patty and Diane.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the family of Annette, 35 Cycle Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.