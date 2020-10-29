Uniontown
Annette "Anita" Marie Miller, 57, of Uniontown, died peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born May 17, 1963, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert Miller Sr. and Rose Ann Brajdic Miller of Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Terrance Miller; and a nephew, Kevin Miller Jr.
Anita attended Laurel Highlands High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Anita's nieces and nephews were the pride of her life.
Left to cherish Anita's memory is her mother, Rose Ann Brajdic Miller of Uniontown; two brothers, Kevin Miller Sr. and wife Connie of Celina, Texas, and Robert Miller Jr. and wife Pamela of Uniontown; three sisters, Debra Pinkney and husband Charles of Uniontown, Pamela Vozar and husband John of Connellsville, and Kimberly Wingard and husband Terry of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Anita's life, Friday, October 30, with Pastor Michael Lions officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
