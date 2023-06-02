Masontown
Annette P. Davis, 92, of Masontown, and formerly of Palmer, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown.
She was born May 17, 1931, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late John and Emma Lovis.
Mrs. Davis resided in Palmer all of her life, and was a devoted wife and mother and a very proud grandmother. Her love for her family and the compassionate acts of charity to help others were a reflection of the wonderful woman that she was.
Mrs. Davis was a member of the former Saint Alberts Roman Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.
On April 24, 1948, she married Clyde “Ky” Davis, Jr., who died December 5, 1995.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Clyde Davis (Paulette), Gene Davis (Mary Ann) and Robert Davis (Dawn) all of Adah, and Betty Sunyak (Mark) of McClellandtown; her grandchildren: Kelli Riggleman (Thom), Bradley Davis (Kellie), Matthew Davis (Justine), Daniel Davis (Jennifer), Jennifer Lilley (Barry), Jacob Sunyak (Rachael), Rachel Spak (Greg), Tyler Davis (Randi) and Marissa Smearcheck (Shawn); her great-grandchildren: Joseph Davis (Senneca), Nicholas Davis, Alec Riggleman, Abigail Riggleman, Ethan Davis, Emilie Davis, Ben Lilley, Luke Lilley, Will Davis, Zach Davis, Ella Davis, Nola Davis, Lillian Sunyak, Madelyn Sunyak, Emilia Spak, Ellie Spak, Maverick Davis, Walker Smearcheck and an additional great-grandchild due in December; a sister, Emily Olesh of Ashville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a grandson, Michael Davis; a great-grandson, Anthony Davis; six sisters: Helen Nedwick, Frances Swartz, Violet Tiberi, Elizabeth Wellington, Anna Grant and Rose Soblotny; and four brothers, Pete Ogrodny, Frank Ogrodny, Joseph Ogrodny and Alex Ogrodny.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, with Pastors George and Ginny Eberhart officiating. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
