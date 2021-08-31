Uniontown
Annie K. Fletcher, 60, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born September 20, 1960, in Uniontown.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and Bennie Fletcher Sr; son Justin Fletcher; sister Melody Fletcher; and great-nephew Rashaad Harris.
She is survived by her son, Antonio Lanko; grandson Zah'ir; granddaughters Ani'yah, Kimari, Kemoree, Taylor Holchin; and great-granddaughter Khori Ramsey; sisters Ms. Marcia Boatright, Lynnette Thomas; brothers Bennie Jr., George, Joe Fletcher; stepsisters Laurel Boord, Mrs. JoAnn Harris, Mrs. Wanda Ramsey; stepbrothers Ray Gillian and James Page. She is also survived by nieces LaQuita Fletcher, Tiffany Fletcher, Shameka Fletcher and Malinda Fletcher; nephews Stephen Boatright II, Demetrius Thomas and Derrick Royster. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephew, cousins and friends. She is also survived by her longtime friends Darniece Cherry, Barry Tollar, Terrance Poteat, Yvonne Everly, John (longtime neighbor), Teresa Detrich, Sonya Harris and Lamar "Moe" Thompson.
Visitation is from 10 until the 12 noon time of a funeral service Wednesday, September 1, in St. Paul's A.M.E Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment is private.
The family would like to thank all who donated and participated in any way and special thanks to Pastor Alfred Thompson of St. Paul's A.M.E. Church.
Memorial donations may be made to her sister, Marcia Boatright, c/o DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
