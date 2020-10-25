Formerly of Uniontown
Annie Mae Ingram Ross, 79, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, departed this life Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born October 12, 1941, to the late Leroy and Fannie Mae Ingram.
Annie grew up in Palmer then moved to New York as a young adult. She married Matthew Ross on New Year's Day in 1983.
After more than 20 years of service, she retired from the United States Postal Service, where she served as a mail sorter and a letter carrier; she was an active member of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU).
She was a long-time member of Signal of Light Full Gospel Church (previously Mallory Chapel AME Church). In 2009, Annie moved to Pittsburgh and became a member of The Oasis Ministries Inc.
Annie believed in service and encouraged her children and grandchildren to help others. Over the years she invited many people to live in her home when they didn't have a place to go; she had a heart for helping anyone who was in need. She wrote letters to people whom she knew that were incarcerated, always offering them words of strength and guidance and encouraging them to accept Jesus. She sent Bibles to many of them. She was like a mother to many, always encouraging and supporting others. Annie was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed and cherished.
In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by husband Matthew Ross; sister Joyce Ferdinandus; brother Edward Sims; grandchildren Matthew, Crystal and Angel Perry; Joselyn Antoine, and beloved niece, Vivian Ingram.
Annie leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Angela Ross, Anita Perry (Jake Sr.), Asheenia Johnson, Dominique Jones; son John Jones III (Holly); her eldest sister, Claire Mourning; grandchildren Susan Richards (Shawn Sr.), Lelia Straney (Jeffrey Sr.), Faith Jones, LaShay Stacy (John), Joshua Ross, Montel Thompson II, Christian Thompson (Justin), Xavier Perry, Christopher Perry, Jake Perry lll, Esau Perry, Jared Evans Jr., Sierra Singletary, Robert "Lefty" Fowler; great-grandchildren Jaailyah Bentley (Devin), Makayla Richards, Shawn Richards Jr., Jeffrey Straney Jr., Gregory Straney, Serenity McCargo, Suri McCargo, Tre McCargo Jr., Dakari Howell, Amari Howell, Annalise Howell, Josiah Ross, Anaiya Harris, Gabriel McKenzie; great-great-grandchild Janiyah Bentley; beloved niece Melony Ferdinandus; beloved great-nephew Leroy Ingram (Jessica); beloved great-great-niece Carter Ingram; dear friends Leo Johnson Sr., Pastor George Cooper, Pastor Ray Lankford, Pastor Kim Lankford and her Signal of Light and Oasis Ministries families; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends all of whom could depend on her when needed.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 26, in St. Paul's A.M.E. Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A private homegoing celebration will be held Tuesday, October 27, and interment will follow immediately at LaFayette Memorial Park. The family will provide a link to attend the funeral service virtually.
Professional arrangement are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Cards and condolences may be submitted to the family through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required.
